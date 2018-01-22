 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Tim Cook surprises Toronto students in first visit to Canada as Apple CEO

Tim Cook surprises Toronto students in first visit to Canada as Apple CEO

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook speaks during an event for students to learn to write computer code in New York on Dec. 9, 2015.

CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Apple chief executive Tim Cook is visiting Canada for the first time since taking the reins at the tech giant, stopping in for an unannounced appearance with Toronto students to promote the company's initiative to focus on coding education.

Cook, who surprised a class of children taking coding lessons at Apple's Eaton Centre location, says he could feel the creativity and diversity Canada has to offer as soon as he stepped off the plane.

The Canadian visit follows a tour of a school in the United Kingdom, as part of a whistle stop tour of Europe, where Apple has launched its "Everyone Can Code" curriculum in several schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Cook says its important to "democratize coding" and teaching it in schools is the best way to do that.

Apple says there are more than 120,000 Canadians working on applications for its app store.

The CEO's tour to promote the benefits of Apple technology comes after the company recently came under fire from shareholders for not doing enough to ensure children do not become addicted to its devices.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.