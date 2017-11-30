Bail revoked for Const. James Forcillo, convicted in Sammy Yatim shooting

Bail has been revoked for a Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a teen on an empty streetcar four years ago.
Const. James Forcillo – who is appealing his conviction – had his bail revoked by the Ontario Court of Appeal on Monday, by request of the Crown.
Prosecutors asked that Forcillo's bail be revoked after the officer was arrested earlier this month for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.
Police say Forcillo failed to live with his surety, or notify authorities of a change of address.
Forcillo will remain in custody while a charge of breaching his bail is dealt with in court. He will then begin serving his prison sentence.
Forcillo was convicted last year of attempted murder in connection with the death of Sammy Yatim on an empty Toronto streetcar.
The officer was sentenced to six years in prison, but was released on bail while he appeals his conviction.
