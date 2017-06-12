Toronto residents will only be able to list Airbnb-style short-term rental units from homes they are currently living in, if city hall approves new recommendations released Monday.

After months of research and consultations, city officials released recommendations proposing a licensing and registration system for short-term rentals that would seek to lessen their impact on neighbourhoods and housing affordability, Mayor John Tory told reporters at a press conference.

“The objective is really simply to bring about a fair playing field, to make sure the housing, that isn’t a principle residence, can be restored to the rental pool, that there is fair competition between the established industries and the relatively new industry, and finally but very important, to make sure we maintain the stability of our existing neighbourhoods,” said Mr. Tory.

Critics of short-term rental units have argued that investors are taking on multiple properties and using them as “ghost hotels,” which reduce the amount of affordable housing in the city.

If registered, residents would be allowed to rent out part or all of their home, pay a fee and provide emergency and safety information to guests.

Airbnb said it has been working with the city on the proposed changes and accepts “sensible regulations.”

Mr. Tory said the proposed measures, if accepted, would ideally be implemented in the fall.

