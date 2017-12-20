Burlington man dies setting up famous Christmas lights display

Every year, thousands of people bring their families to Doug Musson's Burlington, Ont., house to enjoy his Christmas display, an elaborate spectacle of lights complete with custom-built decorations. Mr. Musson took pride in the display, which he'd started on a more modest scale in Calgary before moving to Burlington in 1976. When water started to fall onto one of his home's walkways earlier this week, threatening to drip on to visitors, he set up a ladder to investigate.

As he was working, the ladder fell. Mr. Musson died in hospital on Monday at 82. Now the community he brought so much delight to is coming together for his family.

"Our family is devastated. I debated even turning on the lights but decided he would want them on and he worked hard on making all of the displays," an unsigned family statement posted to the Musson's Famous Christmas Display website said.

News of Mr. Musson's death quickly spread, prompting a flood of support on social media. Resident Nikki Accord took to GoFundMe to start a campaign in his memory. The goal was originally $5,000, with donations going to the Musson family, but the initiative had nearly eclipsed $10,000 by midday Wednesday. Ms. Accord has since handed fundraising efforts to a family friend, who has started a second GoFundMe campaign.

Mr. Musson was a co-owner of Quinte Plastics in Trenton, Ont. "A few people, myself included, thought it would be a nice gesture to assist them financially as Mr. Musson had a small, family-run business as their income," Ms. Accord said. "I guess I felt especially this time of year, the tragedy and the family had already lost their son Cam years ago – it was heartbreaking and they had yet another loss. Sadly, this time through doing what the man loved in bringing the community together."

Mr. Musson quickly became known for his decorative arrangement of sleighs, angels and other brightly lit creations at 3360 Spruce Ave. after moving to Burlington. In 1998, when Mr. Musson's son Cam died suddenly, the family debated halting the tradition, but decided instead to add a special tribute, an animated Harley Davidson motorcycle, to the display.

Burlington councillor Marianne Meed Ward moved to the city from Toronto in 2000. She used to take her kids on nighttime drives in an attempt to get them to fall asleep. On one such drive, something on Spruce Avenue caught her eye.

"It was a magical moment of discovery and they certainly didn't sleep through that. I'd put it right up there with Spencer Smith Park, Burlington Pier and some of those things that are special and unique about the city," Ms. Meed Ward said.

"Even if people didn't know Doug personally, they adopted him and his family as part of their own Christmas traditions."

The Musson's Christmas display surrounds the entire property, with neon ornaments and light fixtures crisscrossing both the front and back yards. Running the display is a costly venture and the Musson family has accepted charitable donations to help fund the installation, both online and with a donation box set up on their property.

"We are in tears over the outpouring of love from our great community. I wish I could respond to everyone but it will be impossible, but please know that every e-mail and donation is appreciated and read by us. It has shocked us and made us realize that there are so many good people around," the family statement said.

Ms. Meed Ward said that she reached out to Burlington Hydro, which agreed to donate $500 to help finance the display in honour of Mr. Musson.