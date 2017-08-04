Construction on the first of three supervised injection sites in Toronto is set to begin next week.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa says the site will open some time this fall, but she did not specify a date.

The news comes a day after Toronto Mayor John Tory held an emergency meeting to address the city’s recent spike in overdoses and said the city would be speeding up the opening of the three injection sites.

The sites will allow people to use illicit drugs under the supervision of a medical professional.

Police suspect there have been at least six overdose deaths in Toronto in the past week and believe the deadly opioid fentanyl may have played a role.

Many Canadian cities have grappled with drug overdose deaths in recent months. Vancouver recorded 25 deaths and nearly 600 overdose calls in June alone.

