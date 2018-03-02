 Skip to main content

Crews battle massive fire at construction site in Mississauga

Firefighters battle a blaze at a building under construction in Mississauga, Ont., on March 2, 2018.

COLE BURSTON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say a massive fire at a contruction site west of Toronto that forced nearby residents from their homes is under control.

A spokeswoman with Peel Regional Police says the fire started at about 7 p.m. Friday in the Streetsville area of Mississauga, Ont.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk says transit buses were brought to the scene to transport affected residents to a nearby plaza.

Police could not confirm how many people were forced from their homes, but say they are expected to return sometime Friday night.

However, Yashnyk says homes in the vicinity would not have power restored until a later time.

She says there have been no reports of injuries so far.

