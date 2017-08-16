Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The moon rises behind the CN Tower, November 24, 2015. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Emergency crews are at Toronto’s landmark CN Tower, working to extinguish a fire at the structure’s main antenna mast.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell says firefighters responded to the fire just after 4:15 a.m. today.

He says crews have turned off power to the antenna, which could affect local TV and radio signals.

He says there are 30 personnel on scene and about eight fire trucks.

No injuries have been reported.

Powell says the fire broke out at the highest point of the tower in a confined space that’s difficult to access.

