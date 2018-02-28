Crown withdraws charge against political strategist Nick Kouvalis

Criminal charges have been dropped against political strategist Nick Kouvalis and a failed provincial Tory candidate after an alleged break-in at a restaurant last year.

Mr. Kouvalis, who worked on Toronto mayoral campaigns for both Rob Ford and John Tory, was charged in December with break-and-enter along with Sarah Warry-Poljanski, a political activist in Hamilton and a defeated candidate for the provincial Conservative nomination for the Hamilton Mountain riding, after the two allegedly broke into a Kelsey's restaurant after hours and helped themselves to drinks.

In Milton court on Wednesday, the Crown withdrew the charges against them.

In exchange, the pair pleaded guilty to trespassing under the Provincial Offences Act. They were each ordered to pay a $50 fine and a $15 surcharge, according to Hamilton lawyer Peter Boushy, who represented Ms. Warry-Poljanski. As well, they agreed to make a $1,000 donation to a local charity and provide 15 hours of volunteer work in the community.

Assistant Crown attorney Laurie Jago did not respond to interview requests from The Globe and Mail.

Ms. Warry-Poljanski said on Wednesday afternoon that the door of the restaurant was unlocked that night and that there had never been any criminal intent.

"If the doors weren't open, we obviously wouldn't have gone inside," she said, noting that the entire experience has been "surreal" and that she is happy to be able to put it behind her.

Mr. Kouvalis – who has been public with his struggles with alcohol and, in 2016, pleaded guilty to a charge of drunk driving – said in an e-mail statement that he is thankful to the Crown Attorney: "I want to thank the Crown Attorney. She was very thorough and thoughtful. Dirk Derstine, my lawyer, told me to relax, don't talk and let him do his job. I like Dirk. When the adults were put in charge, it was dealt with fairly."

Mr. Kouvalis built his reputation as the strategist behind Mr. Ford's popular appeal, helping the former mayor reach the city's top job in 2010. Four years later, he worked for Mr. Tory as he campaigned against both Mr. Ford and then Doug Ford for mayor. Last February, Mr. Kouvalis stepped down as federal Conservative Kellie Leitch's campaign manager after using an offensive term during a Twitter argument with a professor at the University of Waterloo. In a statement at the time, he said "that the pressures that come with a stressful campaign leadership role are not conducive to my personal well-being."

In the past, Mr. Tory has said he would not rule out hiring Mr. Kouvalis to work on his 2018 mayoral bid. The two are said to be friends and Mr. Tory has expressed personal support for Mr. Kouvalis's struggle with alcohol and his attempts to get help. A spokesperson for the mayor said in December that he was not aware of the allegations and had no comment.

