A judgement is expected today at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague after a night of partying and drinking.

The woman – a parking enforcement officer whose identity is protected by a publication ban – has testified that she had several drinks during the course of the night and felt powerless and unable to move or speak when the three men had sex with her against her wishes.

Leslie Nyznik, Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara have pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015.

Nyznik, the only accused to testify, told court it was the woman’s idea to return to a hotel room rented out by two of the accused.

He said the woman told him that she wanted to have sex with him and one of his colleagues at the same time.

The woman testified that she believes she was drugged at some point, but didn’t know when, where, how or by whom.

