A large and stubborn blaze that broke out at a recycling facility near Toronto’s waterfront left a haze of smoke wafting over parts of the city Thursday morning as firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the blaze began just before 1 a.m. Thursday in an area just east of downtown, on Cherry Street, and was still burning by mid-morning.

There were no reported injuries among workers who were in the facility owned by GFL Environmental Inc.

“There were staff on scene (and) shortly after our arrival, our crews were able to confirm that everyone was out of the building,” said Pegg.

The roof of the plant collapsed and there was extensive damage throughout the facility, said Toronto Fire division chief Larry Cocco.

He said the area that caught fire had plastics, cardboard and other materials, but the flames had not reached another part of the building that stores garbage.

GFL Environmental describes the facility on its website as a solid waste transfer station, hauling yard and solid waste material recycling site.

A steady rain fell as the fire burned through the night and Pegg said that helped prevent any embers from flying around.

Pegg said residents as far away as the northwest suburb of Etobicoke reported smelling smoke from the fire, but he said he didn’t believe the smoke plume posed any hazards.

Toronto Mayor John Tory was at the scene near the waterfront Thursday morning and echoed Pegg’s comments about the smoke.

“People don’t need to be worried about that,” Tory told reporters. “There is no good smoke, but this is smoke people just smell. It’s widespread across the city, but it doesn’t, as best anyone knows at the moment, pose any danger.”

The fire chief said it was too early to speculate on what may have caused the fire, adding that a hazardous materials team had been called in to monitor runoff from the fire.

Pegg said much of the water being used to battle the blaze was being supplied by a fire boat just offshore in Lake Ontario.

Report Typo/Error