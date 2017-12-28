 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years

Zohari, a seven-year-old female white rhinoceros, gave birth to a male calf weighing 62.3 kg. December 24th at the Toronto Zoo.

Toronto Zoo

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Christmas Eve.

The zoo says both mom, Zohari, and baby are doing well, with the calf weighing 62.3 kilograms at birth.

The tourist park says this is the first white rhinoceros to be born at the Toronto Zoo in 27 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.

The gestation period for a white rhino is upwards of 500 days and usually only one calf is born at a time.

Baby white rhino born at Toronto Zoo

The zoo says the baby is big, strong, nursing more than expected and has very hairy ears.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.