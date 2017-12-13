Four-month-old baby stabbed in Toronto’s west end

A four-month-old baby suffered life-threatening injuries during a double stabbing Wednesday morning in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.

Toronto Police Services said an emergency call was made from the lobby of a building at Sherway Gardens Road and Evans Avenue at 8:35 a.m. in Toronto's west end.

The baby was transported to a nearby hospital. Another victim, a man, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A female suspect was found by police wounded at the scene and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

No names or identifiers regarding the suspect or the victims have been provided.

More to come