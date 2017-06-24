Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Canadian flag flies near an under-construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday July 20, 2013. Negotiations between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the union representing its workers will remain a secret ahead of a possible strike that could begin as early as Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives (Globe and Mail Update)
The Canadian Press

Negotiations between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the union representing its workers will remain a secret ahead of a possible strike that could begin as early as Monday.

The LCBO and OPSEU had said they planned to negotiate around the clock ahead of the strike deadline set at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

But details of the bargaining are under a “media blackout”, which OPSEU says was imposed by a conciliator Saturday morning.

The union says it won’t be providing any information about the talks while the blackout is in effect.

Both sides previously said that while they’re working toward a solution, consumers, bars and restaurants would be wise to make their purchases this weekend, just in case.

The LCBO said it had extended store hours — detailed on its website — so customers could get their shopping done.

