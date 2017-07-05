Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police say one man is facing charges and another suspect is being sought in connection with an explosion that destroyed a cafe north of Toronto last week. (artolympic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
VAUGHAN, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Police say one man is facing charges and another suspect is being sought in connection with an explosion that destroyed a cafe north of Toronto last week.

York regional police say a 33-year-old Toronto man is charged with arson, public mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

When officers arrived at the scene of the June 29 blast they found the cafe was in a state of partial collapse.

Officers also located the 33-year-old, who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries, nearby.

Investigators say they believe a second suspect was involved in the incident.

They’re asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward and for anyone with surveillance or dashcam video of the area to contact them.

