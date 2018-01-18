 Skip to main content

Man charged with murdering two men missing from Toronto’s gay village

Police in Toronto say a 66-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who disappeared in the city’s gay village. Selim Esen (left) and Andrew Kinsman were reported missing from the Church Street and Wellesley Street area at separate times last year. Credit: Courtesy Toronto Police Service

Tu Thanh Ha

Toronto police have arrested a suspect who is being charged with murdering two men who went missing from Toronto's gay village.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old freelance landscaper from Toronto, was arrested Thursday morning and is charged in connection with the homicides of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen.

Mr. McArthur is also being investigated for other possible deaths.

"We believe there are other victims, " Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga of the homicide squad told reporters.

The arrest is the result of Project Prism, a police task force set up after the disappearing last spring of Mr. Kinsman and Mr. Esen.

More to come...

