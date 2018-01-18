Man charged with murdering two men missing from Toronto’s gay village

Toronto police have arrested a suspect who is being charged with murdering two men who went missing from Toronto's gay village.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old freelance landscaper from Toronto, was arrested Thursday morning and is charged in connection with the homicides of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen.

Mr. McArthur is also being investigated for other possible deaths.

"We believe there are other victims, " Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga of the homicide squad told reporters.

The arrest is the result of Project Prism, a police task force set up after the disappearing last spring of Mr. Kinsman and Mr. Esen.

