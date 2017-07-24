Peel Regional Police charged a Mississauga resident with a hate-motivated crime in relation to several reported incidents of material published online targeting Muslims.

Police said after a lengthy investigation, 45-year-old Kevin Johnston faces one count of willful promotion of hatred for incidents occurring over the past five months. Police would not say what specific incidents the charge relates to.

In March, Mr. Johnston, of the online publication Freedom Report, posted an inflammatory video encouraging students to “sneak a camera” into the Muslim Friday prayer service, adding that if any hate speech is found in the video, he would provide that student with a $1,000 reward.

The Peel District School Board condemned the video in March and cautioned its staff and students to be vigilant. The school board expressed concern for Muslim students who may feel targeted. The board said today they would not comment on the police matter.

Tensions between the Peel board and some members of the community have increased in recent months, after anti-Muslim groups criticized schools for providing spaces for Muslim students to hold congregational prayers on Fridays.

In March, police intervened at a school board meeting after protesters in the audience shouted anti-Muslim rhetoric, tore pages from a Koran and stepped on the religious text.

Protesters argued a secular school system should not accommodate religion, with some specifically upset over providing resources to Muslim students. But Ontario school boards are legally required to provide religious accommodations upon request.

Mr. Johnston was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Monday.

