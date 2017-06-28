Once completed, governments believe money and people will flow into Toronto's underused port lands
-
A rendering of part of the Lower Don Lands Don Mouth Naturalization Project.
(Renderings courtesy of Waterfront Toronto)
-
These developments will eventually shift Toronto’s centre of gravity to the east.
(Renderings courtesy of Waterfront Toronto)
-
Paddling the Keating Channel.
(Renderings courtesy of Waterfront Toronto)
-
The projects aim to create neighbourhoods for tens of thousands of people.
(Renderings courtesy of Waterfront Toronto)
-
The developments aim to reconnect the city to its waterfront.
(Renderings courtesy of Waterfront Toronto)