Moss Park drug site defies city, brings in trailer

The volunteer activists running the illegal supervised drug-use site in Toronto's Moss Park have defied warnings from city officials and moved in a trailer to allow them to continue reversing potentially fatal opioid overdoses as cold weather sets in.

Zoe Dodd, an activist with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance behind the Moss Park site, said the 10-foot-by-40-foot trailer, set up Monday morning, is being paid for by the Canadian Union of Public Employees. CUPE is the national union that represents the city's unionized employees.

Ms. Dodd said city officials had said repeatedly in the past that a trailer would not be welcome, although activists had also been told unofficially the city was unlikely to kick them out of the park.

"I don't know what they'll do," Ms. Dodd said. "We're not an enemy. We're doing life-saving work here and we should be supported. That's the way that the city and politicians and everyone should see it. They should be thanking us."

Activists at the overdose prevention site have talked for weeks about the need for a trailer in order to continue operating in this gritty east-end park, where they say they have reversed more than 100 overdoses since launching in August.

Earlier this month, the province's Minister of Health, Eric Hoskins, offered them the use of a heated tent from Ontario's Emergency Medical Assistance Team (EMAT), which is normally deployed for disaster relief.

But the activists say because of its narrow shape, it has been unsuitable. For example, an agitated drug user can block its only exit. Ms. Dodd said while the provincial help was welcome, the tent itself has turned out to be "claustrophobic," and the overdose site has continued to use its own tents while the provincial government ignored their complaints.

On Monday afternoon, she said talks were under way on whether the activists could use the generator that came with the EMAT tent to heat their new trailer. She also noted that they remain without a washroom, and suggested the city could pitch in some portable ones.

In recent weeks, city officials have been focused on getting a permanent, legal supervised injection site approved quickly by Health Canada and opened near Moss Park, in the Fred Victor centre for the homeless across the road. Talks to actually move the volunteers' own illegal operation indoors collapsed last month.

City Councillor Joe Cressy, chairman of the city's drug-strategy implementation panel, said he supported the use of a trailer in the park until the legal site inside Fred Victor centre opened its doors. He said Health Canada had already performed a site inspection last week, and that Fred Victor could open within a week of getting a green light from Ottawa.

"Clearly we desperately need a permanent, long-term supervised injection service in the Moss Park neighbourhood. We need it right away," Mr. Cressy said. "And until that is open, I think we have courageous volunteers who are providing service."

The illegal site has operated in its own tents since August, with the tacit approval of police and city officials.

While Mayor John Tory initially said in August that he wanted the tents "dismantled" when the city opened its own legal supervised injection site at a Toronto Public Health clinic, he softened his stand days later after visiting the site himself, speaking with volunteers and drug users.

He has since said he supports the work of the Moss Park volunteers but also maintained that a park is not an appropriate long-term home for a supervised injection-site. Mr. Tory could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The city already had three planned legal supervised injection sites, approved after a lengthy process with Health Canada. One has already opened, near Yonge-Dundas Square, while two others in harm-reduction clinics elsewhere in the city are due to open shortly.

But activists say many more, including mobile or "pop-up" sites, are needed to deal with a rapid rise in opioid overdose deaths that is blamed in part on the increasing presence of hyper-potent fentanyl in street drugs.