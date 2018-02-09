Grieving mother’s voice-mail speaks to the hurt caused by dangerous driving

Faced with the sudden death of someone close, most of us shun the light. Heather Turcotte made a different choice. She went public with her grief, hoping to save others from the sort of pain she is suffering. The remarkable voice-mail she allowed to be broadcast will do more than a thousand public-safety warnings to show what devastation dangerous driving can cause.

Ms. Turcotte is the mother of Nicole Ashley Turcotte, who was aged 22 when she was killed in a terrible car crash on Jan. 27. Nicole, a photography student at Humber College, was heading home after a visit to Niagara Falls with her boyfriend to visit family. They were travelling along the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga when a car changed lanes and slowed suddenly, causing the five vehicles behind to collide in a chain-reaction pileup. The lead car then sped off.

Nicole was killed, another woman, aged 19, was critically injured and five others were hurt. Police said after the crash that they appeared to be victims of road rage. When the driver of that lead car finally turned himself in, he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and dangerous driving causing death. (As always, it is important to say that none of the charges has been proved. They are only allegations until tested in court.)

Story continues below advertisement

The morning after the crash, Nicole's cousin, Brandy Sommer Wood, picked up her phone and saw a voice-mail. It was from Nicole's mom. This is what she said: "Brandy, it's Aunt Heather. I just want to let you know that I'm at St. Mike's hospital because Nicole was in that accident on the Q.E. and Cawthra Road and she's not going to make it. She's too banged up. She's got brain injuries. They're just keeping her alive till the family – the rest of the family – can get here."

Ms. Sommer Wood told police about the recording just before a news conference about the case this week. Listening to it, Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, a spokesman for the Ontario Provincial Police, thought: "Just, wow. That is amazing." To him, the sound of one mother's voice said everything there is to say about the toll that car crashes take – not just on the victims, but on the people around them.

Listen to the heartbreaking aftermath of what happens after we knock on someone's door. #WorstDayOfMyLife



22-year-old Nicole Turcotte was a victim in a fatal crash on #QEW/Cawthra Rd - #Mississauga ON. Canada. January 27, 2018 pic.twitter.com/PE74jO0nEm — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 8, 2018

After checking with Ms. Turcotte, Ms. Sommer Wood and Sgt. Schmidt played the voice-mail at a news conference. It was rebroadcast many times in the media. Sgt. Schmidt says that Ms. Turcotte told him she wanted as many people as possible to know the heartache she and her family are going through. He believes the recording will make people think twice before flaring up when they are behind the wheel.

Let's hope he is right. Last year, 314 people died on roads patrolled by the OPP. That is a shocking tally. Many of those deaths were caused by aggressive driving. Anyone who spends time on Ontario roads sees drivers weaving in and out of speeding traffic, tailgating a car, bolting through red lights or stepping on the gas to beat the yellow – all in an attempt to save just a minute or two, often a car length or two, on their drive.

There is so much anger and impatience out there. Often, Sgt. Schmidt says, raging drivers are trying to enact some kind of "street justice" for an imagined slight. Just as often, they are simply asserting their dominance of the roads. They don't give a thought to the possible consequences.

Ms. Sommer Wood says she hopes that what happened to her cousin will remind drivers to keep control of their emotions. "This a tragedy that could have been avoided had somebody been more thoughtful and careful on the roads," she told reporters. "It only takes a minute of stupidity to lose a life."

Nicole, she says, was a young woman full of promise. She had moved in with her boyfriend and was coming out of her shell. "She was a wonderful person, and now she's gone."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks to her mother's brave gesture, though, her death may make a difference. If one driver hesitates before losing his temper and triggering havoc, something will have been gained.