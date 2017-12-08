No evidence disappearances linked to Toronto’s gay village are related: police

Toronto's police chief says the force will be reviewing how it conducts missing persons investigations.

Chief Mark Saunders says he has asked the Professional Standards Unit to look at any gaps and issues in how such probes are conducted.

Saunders' announcement came as Toronto police updated the public on three separate investigations related to the city's gay village that have raised concerns among community members in the bustling downtown neighbourhood.

Police say there's no evidence a serial killer is involved in deaths and disappearances being investigated in the area.

They also say they want to dismiss a notion that two missing men, whose disappearances are being investigated, were targeted through a dating app. Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman went missing at separate times earlier this year from the Church and Wellesley area.

In a separate case, homicide officers are looking for a suspect in the death of Tess Richey, a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley in the area last week. Police said a slim man with light hair, a dark jacket and light pants was seen with Richey the night she disappeared.

Investigators added that they are also still investigating the death of Alloura Wells, whose body was found in a ravine with no signs of foul play.

Police say there's no indication any of the investigations are related.