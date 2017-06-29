Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

VAUGHAN, Ont. — The Canadian Press

A cafe in a strip mall located north of Toronto exploded Thursday morning, sending one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

York police say the explosion blew out one entire wall of Cafe Corretto in Woodbridge, Ont. at about 5:20 a.m.

Police say the injured man was found at the cafe and taken to hospital, but he’s also in police custody, suspected of being involved in the explosion.

No charges have yet been laid.

RCMP announced last year they had raided Cafe Corretto in an investigation into illegal gambling and organized crime.

York police declined to comment on whether the explosion is connected to the earlier investigation.

