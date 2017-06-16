Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this artist’s sketch, lawyer Joanne Mulcahy, left, questions Det.- Sgt. Jeffrey Attenborough, right, in front of Justice Anne Molloy at the sexual-assault trial for Toronto police officers (bottom, left to right) Joshua Cabero, Sameer Kara and Leslie Nyznik in Toronto on June 5, 2017. (Alexandra Newbould/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
In this artist's sketch, lawyer Joanne Mulcahy, left, questions Det.- Sgt. Jeffrey Attenborough, right, in front of Justice Anne Molloy at the sexual-assault trial for Toronto police officers (bottom, left to right) Joshua Cabero, Sameer Kara and Leslie Nyznik in Toronto on June 5, 2017. (Alexandra Newbould/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

One of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting a colleague is expected to take the stand today in his own defence.

Leslie Nyznik and fellow officers Joshua Cabero and Sameer Kara are being tried by judge alone.

All three officers have pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 17, 2015, which the woman has said took place at a downtown hotel after a long night of partying together.

The woman – a parking enforcement officer who cannot be identified – has testified she felt powerless and unable to move or speak when three police officers had sex with her against her wishes.

She also testified that she believes she was drugged at some point, but didn’t know when, where, how or by whom.

She said she told staff at the hospital she believed she was drugged, but didn’t ask them to perform any tests.

