 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Toronto police searching more properties linked to suspected charged with five murders

Toronto police searching more properties linked to suspected charged with five murders

A police officer is shown outside a house on Mallory Crescent in Toronto, where Bruce McArthur did landscape work, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they are continuing to search properties across the city linked to a self-employed landscaper who is facing five counts of first-degree murder.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators are now searching the basement of a property where Bruce McArthur was known to have worked.

McArthur, 66, is charged with first-degree murder in connections with the presumed deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on Monday that investigators had found two planters that held the skeletal remains of three individuals, and Idsinga says more than a dozen planters need to be processed by forensic teams.

He also says investigators hope to begin work excavating a backyard later this week or early next week.

Idsinga says a forensic anthropologist will be coming in for the excavation, which will be done by hand as to not disturb evidence that could be underground.

Toronto Police Sergeant Detective Hank Idsinga announced the findings of three new skeletal remains in connection with the Bruce McArthur investigation, and announced three new murder charges, bring the count to 5 against Mr. McArthur. They are now referring to the case a serial killing and have upwards of 30 properties of interest around Toronto. The Globe and Mail
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.