 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Newborn baby in critical condition after being found abandoned in Toronto: police

Newborn baby in critical condition after being found abandoned in Toronto: police

The Canadian Press

Toronto paramedics say a newborn baby is in critical condition after being found abandoned outside a building in the city's west end.

The baby was rushed to hospital after being found just before 11 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the city's paramedics says the baby's health is in jeopardy but the situation is not currently life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they don't know how long the baby had been outside.

The temperature was around -6 C at the time.

Police have not said who found the baby and say their investigation is ongoing.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.