Scarborough subway plan should be reconsidered if costs go above $3.56-billion: Byford

Plans to build a subway extension in Scarborough should be re-considered if the cost keeps rising and goes past the $3.56-billion currently budgeted for it, said outgoing Toronto Transit Commission CEO Andy Byford.

"Beyond that line, I think, that definitely should then re-open the debate about should there be a time-out, should we look again at the alternative, which would be an LRT," he said Wednesday morning.

In recent months the TTC chief executive has taken to saying the project – whose tentative price-tag has climbed to $3.35-billion – will need to be revisited if the cost "balloons." He has consistently declined to specify the threshold at which he thinks this would be necessary. On Wednesday, in an exit interview with The Globe and Mail, he offered his greatest clarity yet about the controversial project.

Mr. Byford's assessment come as city council prepares to debate a motion seeking a value-for-money audit of the subway extension – an analysis that has never been done and is rejected by advocates of the project as an attempt to derail it – renewing the long-running fight over the proposal. And they come the same day a former senior civil servant noted that "responsible government would ... have alternatives in hand."

The province had offered to fund a light rail line into Scarborough. In the previous term, council decided they wanted a subway instead, and that the city was willing to pay for any cost inflation. That decision was inherited by Mayor John Tory and has been defended vigorously by him.

The cost of extending the Bloor-Danforth subway line farther in Scarborough has jumped around. It dropped when the project was reduced from three stations to a single one, at Scarborough Town Centre, but has been climbing steadily since. The scaling down of the project was intended to free up money to build as well a separate light rail line, a project that currently has no money to fund it.

A more rigorous assessment of the Scarborough subway cost is expected to come when 30 per cent of the project's design is complete, which should be done by sometime next year. Council has been raising a special levy to pay for the project and has budgeted $3.56-billion to pay for it.

"If that cost has gone beyond the envelope that I think we can justify, which is the figure that's in the budget … if I was still here, I would be revisiting my position," Mr. Byford told The Globe Wednesday.

"That is the approved budget, so we have no authority, we would have no authority to go beyond that. So, A, we would want to revisit that to see if that still makes sense and, B, I'm sure council would want to revisit it, because where's the extra money coming from."

Councillor Josh Matlow, who has been one of the chief critics of the logic of building this subway extension, will push council this week to analyze the value of pursuing the project. The majority of subway-supporters on council are likely to vote down his proposal, but not before a divisive debate.

Former city planner Jennifer Keesmaat also weighed in Wednesday on the project, arguing that "there *is* a tipping point at which the cost-benefit analysis becomes questionable," in a comment posted on Twitter.

"Responsible government would continually, honestly assess this question and have alternatives in hand," she wrote.

Ms. Keesmaat resigned in the late summer. Mr. Byford is leaving this month and will take up a job in New York early next year.