Suspect under police custody after stabbing at downtown Toronto subway station

Toronto police say two men have been hospitalized following a stabbing at a downtown subway station.

The Canadian Press

Officers were called to College subway station just before 1 p.m. for reports of blood on the southbound platform.

When police arrived, they say they found a seriously injured man who was unconscious and experiencing seizures.

Police say he sustained stab wounds to the face, but that the injuries were not life-threatening.

They say transit authorities had apprehended a suspect, who has also been hospitalized and is now under police custody.

Police say they recovered a weapon from the scene.

They do not know of a connection between the victim and the suspect, but say that the investigation is ongoing.

