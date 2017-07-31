Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Union members of Teamsters Local 419 form a picket at the departures level of Terminal 3 after about 700 baggage handlers and ground crew workers went on strike at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 30, 2017. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

There were widely differing accounts Sunday on how Canada’s busiest airport coped with the strike of 700 ground workers.

Swissport, which employs the strikers at Toronto’s Pearson airport, said there were no major delays Sunday afternoon.

“Our efforts to move passengers and their bags in and out of Pearson Airport safely and without disruption is working well and there have been no delays with our operation so far,” said Pierre Payette, vice president of Swissport’s operations for Toronto.

However, an official with the Teamsters, which represents the striking workers, painted a far different picture.

Harjinder Badial said the union has received reports there were backlogs in moving baggage at Pearson’s Terminal Three and some flight delays.

Both sides were watching operations on Sunday because all of the 30 airlines that Swissport provides ground services to had flights going in and out of the airport.

The airlines include Air Transat, Air France, and Sunwing. Air Canada and Westjet do not rely on Swissport.

The workers went on strike on Thursday due to pay and benefits cuts.

The union said there were delays in moving baggage on Friday, but the company called it a hiccup.

