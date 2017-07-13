Toronto Community Housing Corporation pleaded guilty to one of three charges relating to a fire at a Scarborough home for seniors that killed four residents, accepting the maximum fine of $100,000.

The fire occurred on Feb. 5, 2016, after two polyurethane chairs burst into flames on a fifth-floor hallway and created toxic smoke. TCHC admitted on Thursday that it failed to implement an approved fire-safety plan at the home at 1315 Neilson Rd.

“For something so major they had to admit they were at fault, it was their building and, in a way, they’ve figured out the easy way out,” said Melford Roberts, who lost his parents, Charles and Hyacinth Roberts, in the fire. “My parents seemed to have gotten caught in the hallway, everything happened very suddenly. I still feel very shocked, I still hear my sister calling and telling me the news, it’s fresh in my memory.”

In the aftermath of the fire, three charges were laid against the corporation for violating the fire code. Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said one of the charges involved failing to ensure combustible material, the chairs, were not accumulated in areas where people exit. The other two charges were failing to train staff in fire safety and failing to implement a fire-safety plan.

In a settlement with the prosecution, TCHC pleaded guilty to only one charge, which was failing to implement a fire-safety plan; the two other charges were dropped.

Toward the end of the hearing, family who lost relatives in the fire accused TCHC lawyer Graeme Hamilton of laughing in the courtroom before the hearing and saying that the issue was all about furniture.

One man, who did not share his name, stood up in court, with the judge’s approval, and said he was deeply offended by the laughter and that, because of the incident, his entire life has been put on hold.

Mr. Hamilton denied laughing or speaking about furniture. “There was no conversation between me and the prosecution, they must have misheard,” he said.

Narry Moussavi, whose 86-year-old mother, Azeem Safraj, died in the fire, said that she too heard the laughter and that the incident is reflective of the entire case.

“TCHC never reached out to any one of us. People are still suffering,” she said. “People in the building are still dealing with PTSD and trauma, and there’s no help for them.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal determined in January that the fire was intentionally set, and it is still being investigated by Toronto Police as arson. No arrests have been made.

