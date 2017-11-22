TDSB votes to end program that puts police officers in high schools

The Toronto District School Board has voted in favour of permanently ending the practice of stationing police officers in local high schools.

There was loud applause when the result of the vote to end the School Resources Officer Program was announced on Wednesday night.

Toronto school district staff recommended removing officers from schools after a survey of students, staff and parents found that the police presence left some teens feeling intimidated or uncomfortable.

Story continues below advertisement

The program, which was suspended at the start of the school year, saw police officers stationed at 45 high schools in the district to try to improve safety and perceptions of police.

It began in 2008 after 15-year-old Jordan Manners was shot and killed at C. W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute.

Fifty-seven per cent of those surveyed for the school district report said that having an officer in school made them feel safer.