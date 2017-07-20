The Toronto Transit Commission says one current and nine former employees are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged multimillion-dollar insurance scheme.

The TTC announced the charges Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation by the police and the public transit agency into false health benefit claims.

To date, the TTC says 150 employees have been fired, retired or resigned to avoid dismissal as a result of the investigation, which started in 2014.

All 10 people charged face one count of fraud over $5,000. Of the 10, one is an employee on medical leave.

The allegations centre around Healthy Fit, a Toronto orthotics store, which allegedly provided some or no products that were invoiced to Manulife Financial, the TTC’s insurance provider at the time.

It’s alleged that Healthy Fit then shared the insurance payments with TTC workers involved in a $5-million scheme.

