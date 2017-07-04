Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

RCMP say they have laid terror charges against a woman who was arrested last month in an alleged golf club attack at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto.

Rehab Dughmosh, 32, was previously charged with multiple offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, in connection with the June 3 incident.

Police allege she swung the golf club at store employees and a customer and threatened them.

They say she then pulled a large knife from under her clothes but store staff pried it out of her hands and restrained her.

Media reports said Dughmosh pledged her allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group during a previous court appearance.

