The calm before the flights: How the staff at Toronto Pearson Airport prepare for the day ahead

6:20am: At one time Toronto Pearson International Airport had three terminals but now, upon arriving at the airport, passengers will only see signs for Terminals 1 and 3. The current Terminal 1 was built to handle more capacity than the former Terminals 1 and 2 combined, and the old buildings were removed in the 2000s as the new terminal came online. While the airport considered renaming Terminal 3, much of the infrastructure’s signage would have had to be replaced, and the confusion to employees and passengers and high cost were seen as prohibitive.

Chloë Ellingson/The Globe and Mail.