Police have arrested three men in connection with an apartment shooting that left a pregnant woman and her boyfriend with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say the three men were arrested Tuesday evening and face a total of 45 charges, including attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences.

Police allege the 19-year-old woman, who is 11 weeks pregnant, and her 20-year-old boyfriend were shot in their bed around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by three suspects wearing masks and dark clothing, while two children slept in another room.

They say the woman was hit multiple times in the chest but her fetus was unharmed.

The man was hit in the hand and thigh, and was later arrested in hospital for a number of outstanding charges, including attempted murder.

Police had previously said the woman and the man were aged 20 and 23.

The suspects have been identified as Seraphin McKenzie, 32, Tola Paul, 32, and Edsel Augustin, 29, all from Toronto.

They appeared in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday morning.

Supt. Ron Taverner says police suspect the shooting was gang-related and retaliatory in nature.

