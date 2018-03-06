 Skip to main content

Tips pour in after police release photo of man thought to be McArthur victim

Det. Hank Idsinga, lead investigator in the case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, stands with a photo of an unidentified man during a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters on March 5, 2018.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they've received dozens of tips since releasing a photo of a dead man believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Investigators put out the photo on Monday, saying they were taking the rare step in hopes someone could help identify the person.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators are sifting through information they've received, but says identifying the man could take weeks.

Police have said the man was dead when the picture was taken, but won't say when or how they obtained the image.

The head shot of a bearded middle-aged man with his eyes partially shut was released as police announced finding the remains of a seventh individual linked to McArthur.

The 66-year-old landscaper is currently facing six first-degree murder charges in relation to men who disappeared from Toronto's gay village or had ties to the city's LGBTQ community.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Toronto police have released a photograph of a man who is believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says releasing the image is a 'last resort' to find the man’s identity. The Canadian Press
