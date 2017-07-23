Police say witnesses are not co-operating with an investigation into a shooting at a backyard birthday party that left two men dead and sent a woman to hospital.

Det. Rob North says police were called to the residence in Toronto’s east end at about 1 a.m. Sunday, where many of the 200 people attending the party were running from the scene.

He says very few of the partygoers have been co-operative with police, and at this point, investigators don’t know anything about a potential suspect or suspects.

North says it’s still too early to know whether the shooter or shooters were guests at the party, and it’s not yet clear who the intended target was.

The two male victims have been identified as Renaldo Cole, 33, and Dwayne Campbell, 30.

North says both men and the female victim were known to police.

Toronto police are asking people from the party to come forward, or to anonymously submit cellphone video to CrimeStoppers.

North also asked anyone with backyard surveillance video in the neighbourhood to submit it to police.

Report Typo/Error