Councillor Pam McConnell. Toronto Mayor John Tory voiced his concern for the deputy mayor and longtime city councillor in a news conference Thursday but gave no details about the nature of her condition (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto Mayor John Tory says his second-in-command is in the hospital with a serious illness.

Tory voiced his concern for the deputy mayor and longtime city councillor, Pam McConnell, in a news conference Thursday but gave no details about the nature of her condition.

The mayor also expressed support for McConnell on Twitter, saying that while the outlook is not very good at the moment, “we know Pam is a fighter.”

He also urged others to send McConnell their wishes for her recovery.

McConnell has been a city councillor since 1994 and a school trustee since 1982.

She leads a number of initiatives related to poverty reduction, affordable housing and community revitalization, among other things.

