Toronto deputy mayor urges tightening of Airbnb rules

Toronto deputy mayor Ana Bailao, Mayor John Tory's key lieutenant on affordable housing, wants the city's new rules for short-term rental services such as Airbnb tightened up.

The centrepiece provision of Toronto's proposed regulatory regime, unveiled by city staff in June, would ban people from listing an apartment or a house for a short-term rental – less than 28 days – unless it is their principal residence.

But unlike Airbnb rules passed in Vancouver this week, the regulations Toronto staff proposed would allow homeowners to list secondary suites – which have their own entrance, kitchen and bathroom, such as basement apartments – on the service and others like it, as long as the suite is legal and inside their primary residence.

Ms. Bailao and Airbnb's other critics say that puts hundreds of potentially affordable long-term rental housing units across the city at risk. As proceedings on the new Airbnb rules began at the planning and growth committee on Wednesday, Ms. Bailao said she would move a motion to ban short-term rentals in secondary suites.

"For every housing model that can be somebody's home, it cannot just be allowed to be put on Airbnb," Ms. Bailao told reporters. "There's a low vacancy rate. We need those homes on the market. ... We can't allow these suites to be going out through the back door."

Airbnb, which has run a lobbying and public-relations campaign as Toronto drafted its rules over the past several months, is urging city council to allow its service for secondary suites, despite losing the same battle this week in Vancouver.

Airbnb Canada's public policy manager, Alex Dagg, said the typical Airbnb host with a secondary suite rents it out for only three months a year and would not otherwise put it on the long-term rental market. For the rest of the year, older children or grandparents tend to live in them, Ms. Dagg said. (She said according to the most recent figures available, 739 secondary suites in Toronto were listed on Airbnb.)

"We get that there's a housing crisis in Toronto, but don't punish people in their primary homes," Ms. Dagg told reporters. "They didn't cause the housing crisis in this city. They are struggling to make ends meet like everyone else."

The city's proposed regulatory regime for short-term rental services such as Airbnb, drawn up by city bureaucrats, is before key city hall committees this week for debate before coming to city council for a vote next month.

Limiting Airbnb to primary residences is meant to put an end to the growing number of commercial short-term rental operators, some with multiple units across the city, who are blamed for creating disruptive "ghost hotels" in some condo towers and neighbourhoods and sucking long-term rental stock out of Toronto's tight market.

Based on Airbnb numbers, city staff estimate that 3,200 of 10,800 Toronto properties listed on the service were not principal residences. (Including other similar online services, city bureaucrats estimate that as many as 20,000 units are listed for short-term rentals.)

The city's analysis says if even half of those soon-to-be illegal Airbnb listings are returned to the long-term rental market, it could make a difference to the city's low vacancy rate.

The rules would force Airbnb-type hosts to register with the city, pay a $50 annual fee and keep records. Entire homes could not be rented out for more than 180 nights a year, but when the homeowner is present, there would be no limit for up to three rooms, or on secondary suites.

Online platforms such as Airbnb would have to pay a $5,000 fee for a license and a $1-a-night tax for each booking. They would also have to ensure every listing on their platforms has a valid registration number and develop procedures to "mitigate neighbourhood nuisances" such as noise.