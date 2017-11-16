Toronto drug-squad investigator died of overdose, police disclose

A plainclothes Toronto drug-squad investigator died this spring after overdosing on several drugs, including fentanyl, at his home, leaving the outcome of a number of upcoming court cases in doubt, the city's police department disclosed on Thursday.

The announcement by Acting Chief Jim Ramer came four days before the first of several cases involving the officer was to be heard in court on Monday.

Constable Michael Allister Thompson, a 10-year veteran of the Toronto police, was found in medical distress at his home in Whitby, Ont., on April 10. He died in hospital three days later. The police service said it did not disclose the cause of his death until now because it only began investigating it in July, when a opioid overdose was confirmed.

The quantity of drugs involved was too large to have been the result of accidental contact, the Toronto police said.

"Constable Thompson was a good police officer who was respected by his colleagues," the service said in a communiqué, adding, however, that "he was a Drug Squad Officer who had regular access to street-level drugs."

"We don't know whether the drugs that he ingested that caused his death were taken from the drug unit, we don't know whether they were obtained at the street level," Meaghan Gray, a spokeswoman for the service, said in an interview. "And it's quite possible we may never know the answer to that question."

While the investigation of the constable's death is on-going, she said officials found no signs of foul play or misconduct on the part of the officer or his colleagues.

"At this point, we believe this was an isolated incident, meaning that we do not have addiction issues at the drug squad," she said. "But we are looking at the wellness services that we provide to all our members, not just those in high-risk units such as the drug squad."

Toronto police would not say how many court cases would be affected by Constable Thompson's death. "Changes will be made to how these cases proceed, or not, through the justice system," the department said in its communiqué.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada could not immediately confirm on Thursday how many court files involve Constable Thompson, but said: "All such cases will be reviewed and assessed."

"We needed to disclose to the Crown attorneys that Michael had passed away and the reason why he passed away," Ms. Gray said. "It's then up to the Crown to decide how to go forward with those cases that Michael was involved in."

Obtaining a stay of proceedings is difficult, but if Constable Thompson had a central role in an investigation, his death could be invoked by the defence because he couldn't be cross-examined, said Ottawa attorney Leonardo Russomanno, a director of the Criminal Lawyers' Association.

"It's something that a lawyer would be alive to, in reviewing that officer's involvement and what kind of an impact the failure of that officer to testify would have on the ability of an accused to mount a defence. And if that is compromised significantly, a stay application could be brought."

Durham Regional Police Service and a local coroner investigated Constable Thompson's sudden death. Late in July, pathology and toxicology tests confirmed he had overdosed on drugs that included fentanyl, Ms. Gray said.

Toronto police then began an investigation, which included a review of the drug squad's protocols for storing evidence and a look at support services provided to officers.

Constable Thompson grew up in Oshawa, Ont., and Scarborough. He died 11 days short of his 38th birthday. He had been hired by the Toronto police in December of 2006, and joined the drug squad in 2014. Provincial records for public employees listed him as a plainclothes officer who earned $130,250 last year.

"He touched so many lives of his fellow officers in the Toronto Police Service – I can only imagine how many lives he touched and affected in the Scarborough community where he originally worked," Staff Superintendent Kathryn Martin, the head of detective operations, wrote in the online funeral home condolences book for Constable Thompson.

"I always had wonderful conversations with Mike," wrote Wade Alphonso, a Toronto police staff sergeant. "Regardless the topic, he could put a positive spin on it, and his smile was infectious."

Acting Chief Ramer on Thursday briefed members of the drug squad, who had not been told the cause of his death before.

With reports from Karen Howlett and Stephanie Chambers