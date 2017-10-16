 Skip to main content

Toronto Hydro restoring power after winds leave 25,000 in the dark

Hydro towers are seen in a corridor near Centennial Park in Toronto on May 31, 2017.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian Press

Toronto Hydro says power is being restored after strong winds left more than 25,000 people in the dark on Sunday.

Wind gusts of more than 70 kilometres per hour knocked down power lines and tree branches in the afternoon and evening, leaving crews scrambling to make repairs.

Toronto Hydro says some restoration was delayed because different crews were needed to address the downed power lines and trees.

By early Monday morning, 650 people were still without power.

Toronto Hydro says crews will continue working throughout the day Monday.

