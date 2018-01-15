Toronto police say hijab-cutting attack reported by girl didn’t happen

An 11-year-old Toronto girl did not have her hijab cut by a stranger as she reported last week, police said Monday.

They now say the alleged assault – which was being investigated as a hate crime – "did not happen."

It was initially reported by Toronto police on Friday that the girl had been attacked by a man who came up behind her as she walked to school with her brother in eastern Toronto. He had scissors, they said, and pulled off her jacket hood and cut at her hijab repeatedly. She crossed the street and he followed.

"This is terrible and I do not like it," Khawlah Noman, a Grade 6 student at Pauline Johnson Junior Public School, told reporters at a news conference at her school hours after the incident, with her mother and brother by her side. "I felt confused, scared, terrified."

The story quickly blew up on social media, drawing responses from John Tory, mayor of Toronto, Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne and even the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police said it was being investigated as a hate crime, and asked businesses or drivers in the area to check their security cameras and dash cams for footage of a man loitering in the area prior to the alleged assault.

On Monday morning, police released a short statement saying that after a "detailed investigation," they determined that the events "did not happen."

No more information was immediately available.

"We are very thankful that this assault did not, in fact, happen," the Toronto District School Board said in a brief e-mailed statement Monday. "We won't be commenting further."