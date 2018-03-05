 Skip to main content

Toronto police recover 7th set of McArthur-linked remains; unveil pic of another alleged victim

Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga displays a photograph of a man police believe to be a victim of Bruce McArthur, who is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto’s gay village. Police are seeking assistance in identifying the man.

Toronto Police Service

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they've recovered the remains of a seventh individual linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto's gay village.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says the latest unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets of remains were found.

Police also released a photograph of a man who they believe is a victim of McArthur's, saying they hoped releasing the image would help identify him.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto's gay village in 2017.

Later that month, McArthur was charged with the first-degree murder of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick.

McArthur was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam late last month.

So far, police have only identified three of the sets of remains recovered — those of Kinsman, 49, Mahmudi, 50, and Navaratnam, 40.

An alleged serial killer who is believed to have preyed upon men from Toronto’s gay community is now facing six counts of first-degree murder. Police say more charges are expected to be laid against 66-year-old Bruce McArthur. The Canadian Press
