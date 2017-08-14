Demonstrators gathered in downtown Toronto Monday to denounce the weekend violence in Virginia that killed one woman and injured 19 people.

The group stood opposite the American consulate to express opposition to white supremacists.

A car plowed through a group of people on Saturday as they were protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

A 20-year-old man is charged with second degree murder and other counts.

A vigil was held in Toronto Sunday night to remember the victims of Saturday’s violence.

A rally was also held in Montreal according to social media and local media reports.

Report Typo/Error