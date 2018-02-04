Toronto school board trustee Cary-Meagher to apologize for ‘derogatory’ language about sexual orientation

A long-time trustee of the Toronto District School Board has taken a leave of absence after two independent investigations, one of which found the elected official used "derogatory and discriminatory" language in regard to a person's sexual orientation.

The board's integrity commissioner, charged with overseeing trustee conduct, found that Sheila Cary-Meagher repeatedly used the word "dyke" at a meeting in November and was dismissive of staff objections.

"Such demonstrated behaviour by trustees cannot be tolerated," Suzanne Craig, the integrity commissioner, wrote in a report released late on Friday.

Ms. Cary-Meagher said in an e-mail on Sunday that she plans to apologize for her actions and will follow Ms. Craig's advice, which includes training on human rights and prevention of harassment in the workplace.

"I accept full responsibility for that and apologize unreservedly to the people I offended, the students and staff of the TDSB … and to the LGBTQ community in particular," she wrote in a letter to the board, a copy of which she provided to The Globe and Mail. She added: "I am profoundly sorry and have determined I need to step back and take a leave of absence."

Board chair Robin Pilkey said in an interview on Sunday that the incidents were "incredibly disappointing."

"We have to take these things seriously, and we are," Ms. Pilkey said.

"As the integrity commissioner indicated, these are not appropriate actions for anybody whether you're a trustee or anybody else."

Ms. Craig will address trustees and recommend sanctions at a board meeting on Wednesday.

The board will then decide on penalties.

The incidents at the TDSB follow one at York Region District School Board last year, in which trustee Nancy Elgie resigned after she was embroiled in controversy for using a racial slur to refer to a black parent.

One of the complaints against Ms. Cary-Meagher stemmed from an incident in November where she sat on an expulsion hearing panel with two other trustees and four TDSB employees. Before the hearing, Ms. Cary-Meagher spoke to her colleagues about an openly gay individual and referred to that person using the word "dyke," the investigation report said.

The complainant, a board employee, told Ms. Cary-Meagher he found her use of the word and the way she used it "problematic." But she continued to use the term, the report stated. When the employee objected again, saying it was "wrong to use" and "personally offensive," Ms. Cary-Meagher responded: "I don't care."

In her report, Ms. Craig said Ms. Cary-Meagher stated that "her disdain and levity was directed at the person to whom she called a 'dyke' and not directed at that individual's sexual orientation."

She said Ms. Cary-Meagher is not homophobic, but breached the trustees' code of conduct through her use of discriminatory and derogatory language, and in doing so, created a "poisoned work environment" for TDSB staff. She has recommended that the board not allow Ms. Cary-Meagher to sit on expulsion hearing panels until she completes the training on human rights and prevention of harassment in the workplace, and that the trustee write a letter apologizing to the staff member.

"While I accept that [Ms. Cary-Meagher] did not intend to disparage an individual's sexual orientation, her use of the word, her aggressive demeanour, and her complete disregard for staff's objections to her unwelcome comments demonstrated a heavy handedness on the part of the respondent that has no place at the TDSB or in any workplace that values and is committed to the equity and dignity of its staff," she wrote in her report.

The second complaint against Ms. Cary-Meagher arose out of a parents' meeting in October after a hold-and-secure incident, in which outer doors are locked in a response to a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but the day goes on normally. As outlined in the investigation report, some parents had been dissatisfied with the information they received about the incident. Members of TDSB's communication staff complained after Ms. Cary-Meagher criticized their handling of the incident at the meeting, to which they were not invited. Ms. Cary-Meagher had said the communications staff "failed miserably" and "dropped the ball," according to the investigation report.

Ms. Craig found that the trustee contravened the code. She said that while Ms. Cary-Meagher did not intend to hurt the reputation of staff, her actions and statements to parents "cast aspersions on the professional reputation of the complainants and insinuated that communications staff had acted inappropriately."

Ms. Craig recommended that the board censure Ms. Cary-Meagher for her statements at the parents' meeting and that the trustee write a letter of apology to the complainants.

Ms. Cary-Meagher was a trustee with the old Toronto Board of Education from 1973 to 1986. She became a trustee with the amalgamated TDSB in 2001.

Canada's largest school board created an independent office of the integrity commissioner about two years ago after reports that staff feared reprisal if they made complaints.