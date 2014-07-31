The Toronto sloth that correctly predicted the World Cup winner has rejected honours from the city – repeatedly.

Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly was to present Bob the sloth with a congratulatory scroll on Thursday at the Toronto Zoo, but the furry mammal refused it at least three times.

And when the two-toed sloth did accept the scroll – awarded for its apparent precognition – the animal dropped it within seconds, seemingly losing interest.

Kelly said the three-year-old sloth’s laziness resembled that of his teenage son, “eating, sleeping and just hanging.”

Earlier this month, a German flag and an Argentine flag were presented to Bob, who made his prediction by grabbing the black, red and gold flag of Germany. Two days later, Germany won the match 1-0.

Zoo employees say Bob correctly predicted 14 World Cup matches this year prior to the final and has an accuracy rate of well over 70 per cent.

“There were a lot of people out there who were predicting the eventual winners,” Kelly said.

“The one person – in quotation marks – who has the best record of predicting the victors was Bob the sloth.”

Kelly also joked that he asked the sloth for predictions on the upcoming mayoral race, adding the animal replied he would “take his time” because “he’s a sloth.”

The zoo said Bob will be available for a meet-and-greet session this weekend.

Report Typo/Error