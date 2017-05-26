An attempt by some right-leaning Toronto city councillors to withdraw funding for Pride Toronto over the organization’s controversial move to restrict police participation in this year's parade failed on Friday after a heated and at-times heartfelt daylong debate.

The motion was championed by ‎Etobicoke Centre City Councillor John Campbell, who later acknowledged to reporters he has never attended the annual pride parade, as it conflicts with a local rib festival, and would not attend it this year unless police were invited.

His proposal would have pulled the $260,000 grant the city provides to Pride unless organizers recanted and allowed uniformed police to take part. Mr. Campbell called Pride's announcement that gay and lesbian police officers could still march, but only out of uniform, a "sham."

"You don't bring people together by pushing them apart," Mr. Campbell told council. "And that's been Pride's solution."

But after more than five hours of debate, his call to punish Pride for its exclusion of official police participation failed 17-27, despite impassioned speeches from Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong and City Councillor John Burnside, a former police officer.

The defunding proposal did not have the support of Mayor John Tory, who has said he believes police should be in the parade but was told, by both Police Chief Mark Saunders and Pride organizers, that threatening to cut city funding now would be unhelpful, as the two sides have committed to delicate talks on how to include police in the future.

“It is to me the Toronto way that you solve things,” Mr. Tory said. “You’re on a journey to a better place and when you have issues you sit down and you see them through.”

The issue – just the latest battle to turn Pride into a political football at city council – dates back to last year, when the parade was blocked by protesters from Black Lives Matter who demanded that police be excluded from official participation in the parade because, they said, their presence to some black, gay or transsexual people was seen as threatening.

The debate threw the Pride community into turmoil. Then in January, members at Pride’s annual general meeting voted to exclude the police. In February, Chief Saunders announced that he was not going to insisting an official role for his officers, in the hopes of allowing divisions to heal. Uniformed officers would still patrol the parade, and provide security.

Toronto’s Pride celebration was born out of a protest against a series of police raids on bathhouses in 1981 that outraged the gay community. But in 2005, chief Bill Blair, now a Liberal MP, became the first Toronto police chief to march in the Pride parade, along with an official police presence that has been maintained ever since.

The money the city provides does not actually pay for Pride’s parade, but covers other parts of the festival. It accounts for a fraction of the event’s overall budget, and is just a tiny sliver of the city’s $10.5-billion budget.

Report Typo/Error