It’s little more than a table with three chairs and three yellow needle-disposal boxes, crammed into a corner of Toronto Public Health’s downtown addiction clinic. But it’s about to become a frontline in the fight against the city’s rising tide of opioid overdose deaths.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, Toronto will open its first officially sanctioned supervised drug-use site. The facility will allow those addicted to heroin or other substances to get high under the watchful eye of a nurse who can intervene in the event of overdoses, which are rising as street drugs are increasingly likely to be laced with the more potent opioid fentanyl.

Toronto opens supervised drug-use site amid concerns over overdoses (The Canadian Press)

It’s an interim site, being opened in the same harm-reduction clinic – known as The Works and just off Yonge-Dundas Square – where Toronto Public Health is working to open a permanent supervised drug use site in the fall, one of three approved by Health Canada for Toronto. Federal officials inspected the new interim site late last week.

After talks with public health officials, one of the other Toronto clinics working on permanent sites, South Riverdale Community Health Centre in the city’s east end, has decided it cannot logistically open its own interim site. Queen West Central Community Health Centre to the west says it is still considering whether it can open an interim site while it constructs its permanent facility.

The permanent sites, formally proposed last year, are still scheduled to open in the fall. All three clinics have handed out clean needles to hard-drug users for years, as well as offering counselling and other services for people addicted to drugs.

The rush by Toronto health officials to provide an interim site comes not only as a rising number of overdose deaths made headlines over the summer, but as a group of activists – made up of frontline harm-reduction workers – took matters into their own hands and opened an unsanctioned “pop-up” supervised drug-use site in a tent at Moss Park in the city’s east end.

City officials and police have allowed that site to operate, provided it shuts by 10 p.m. and workers clean up any needles left behind. But Mayor John Tory has said he wants it taken down once the city’s own, legally approved, supervised drug-use site opens.

However, one activist with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance behind the clinic, Nick Boyce, said the pop-up would open again on Monday at 4 p.m. as usual. Up to two dozen people use the site each day, he said, and harm-reduction workers have reversed three overdoses there since it opened over a week ago.

He dismissed claims from City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti -- one of just three on council who voted against the supervised sites – that supervised drug-use sites would encourage more people to take drugs.

“We’re working with people who already have severe mental health [problems], severe addictions,” said Mr. Boyce, who was carrying a kit containing naloxone, the drug that neutralizes overdoses. “I’ve been down at that site this week. I watched people inject drugs into their neck because that’s all they could do, okay? They are so desperate. We’re trying to reach out to those people.”

Mr. Mammoliti, who represents a ward far from the clinic in the city’s northwest, showed up in front of the facility on Monday morning where reporters were invited to a press conference with Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, about the new site.

Mr. Mammoliti did call for emergency provincial funding to treat those with addictions in hospital. But he also called the Board of Health a “cartel” and warned that the opening of the supervised injection-site would attract crime, drug dealers and more drug users, which he said was the case with Vancouver’s Insite drug-injection site.

“You’re going to see this area completely inundated with drug addicts on the streets, needles everywhere, and Dundas Square isn’t going to be the Dundas Square that you are seeing today,” Mr. Mammoliti said. “It is going to be disastrous.”

Dr. de Villa said research on the effects of other supervised drug-use sites elsewhere says they benefit those who are addicted to drugs and reduce what she called social harms. She also pointed that City Council and Health Canada have both approved the site: “So I think we are on pretty solid ground, with respect to the establishment of these services.”

