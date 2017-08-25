When two Canadian teenagers took their own lives several years ago after they were harassed online by people they had been dating, Miriam Verburg was inspired to create a virtual world where young people could learn to flirt without fear of judgment.

The founder of the Toronto-based boutique game company Bloom Digital Media created a mobile dating simulator called LongStory. The story-based and choice-driven game about friendship and romance is situated at the fictional school, Weasel Heights, and helps teenagers practise their social skills.

The dating simulation, which offers diverse characters and is LGBTQ friendly, has been downloaded about a million times since it was published in March, 2014. Seven episodes are out and Ms. Verburg and her team hope there are more to come soon.

Ms. Verburg is one of the exhibitors at Bit Bazaar, Toronto’s festival of “indie games, DIY comics and zines,” this weekend.

Women make up almost 50 per cent of Canadian gamers, but they are still highly underrepresented as developers. Why?

I would say that the 50 per cent is unevenly distributed between consoles and mobile games and PC games. A lot of the women that are currently represented in that 50 per cent are people who are playing games on devices that are relatively new. And so it is less likely that they would have become game developers. If women are playing mobile games in their mid-30s, then they already have careers. They are not going to go: “Oh wow, I love mobile games so much, let me change careers in extreme and go from being a manager at an elementary school to a game developer.” I think only recently, in the past five to 10 years, the majority of women would see gaming as a career option. In the eighties, there were a lot more women in game design, because games were much less gendered.

What has happened to them?

In the nineties, all of the console makers decided to market exclusively to boys and made game design sound like a hard, programming-centered kind of career choice and only people who are very into computery-type stuff could make a game. And all game types involved shooting. Now, we are going back into a phase where games are definitely not only about shooting. It is much clearer that anybody could play a game.

So the number of women in the gaming industry will rise automatically with a generational change?

Absolutely. My friends who are teaching game design at a college level say that most of their classes are very evenly split or sometimes will have more girls than boys.

Do you have any advice on how to get more women into the gaming industry?

Part of it is helping to educate people that it is in fact a career. If you look on the guidance counsellors’ career-option sheets if you are a high-school graduate now, it is highly unlikely that game developer would be on their list. I also think that there is a settled gender bias to it. Somebody might be more inclined to tell a girl who is creative, interested in systems, in building stuff and in making cool things to go into fashion.

Why did you decide to become a game developer?

I was working as a web developer for 10 years and I had an interest in kids using computers. And then I moved to Toronto and one of my first jobs was at a company and they made games for kids. I immediately realized I really liked making games. Probably more than I liked making websites. So I was the project manager there and helped them to make games for the clients. And then when my job ended and I had some time, I decided to take courses to learn to actually make games myself.

How does a dating sim such as LongStory work?

You make choices inside the story that changes what happens. So it gives you a bit of agency as opposed to when you read a novel or watch a TV show. You can choose to date or flirt with different characters in the story. And then you are also presented with dilemmas. For example: You want something from another character and you have to decide if you should lie to try to get that thing, and this may damage your friendship in the future. Or somebody shows you a YouTube video they have been working really hard on and you have the option of saying: “Hey, that is really great!” or, “I am not so into it.” So you have to decide whether you want to give them a compliment or criticism. It teaches you how to communicate kindly.

Did you receive any criticism?

When we started the game, you could only play it as a girl. And then immediately there were some players who wanted us to make it possible for them to play as a boy. That changed a lot after the first episode, datable characters could play gay. We had to take out a lot of lines that we had already put in that were specifically related to the gender of the player, which was actually really interesting because we realized that flirting is incredibly gender-biased. And as we released it as a boy-girl game, we got more feedback from players who wanted to be able to play but not have a gender. So we changed it so they could play as a he, a she or a they.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

