Ellis Kirkland is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

A Toronto woman has been found not criminally responsible in the stabbing of her condo doorman last year.

Ellis Kirkland was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

The court heard that on March 10, 2016, Kirkland asked the doorman to help her move some boxes. When he bent over, she stabbed him multiple times with a kitchen knife.

The doorman survived.

Police arrested Kirkland on a 27th-floor balcony after using ropes to go down the side of a building.

The judge ruled that the high-profile architect involved in a NATO project was suffering from a major mental illness at the time of the incident.

An internationally renowned infrastructure specialist, Kirkland is the former vice-president of the NATO Association of Canada, according to the organization’s website.

She is also the chair and founder of the NATO Paxbuild Economic Platform, a special project run by the organization to promote peace and security through economic stability, the site says.

She was also the first woman to serve as president of the Ontario Architecture Association.

