Toronto Zoo saves man bitten by illegal cobra

A Scarborough man can thank the Toronto Zoo's reptile specialist for saving his life after he was bitten by a venomous cobra and received a life-saving anti-venom while in hospital.

Toronto police say the details are still unclear, but they received reports that a man was bit when he reached into a bag without realizing that it had a venomous monocled cobra inside.

The man was transported to Scarborough and Rouge Hospital where staff reached out to the Ontario Poison Control Centre. The centre called the Toronto Zoo's reptile and amphibian specialist, Dr. Andrew Lentini around 10 p.m. He instructed security staff at the zoo to give anti-venom to police officers, who rushed it to the hospital.

Dr. Lentini also rushed to the hospital, arriving by 11 p.m., to help administer the anti-venom and assist the medical team. Timing was vital in saving the man's life, as a cobra's venom quickly works to shut down the nervous system and eventually kills the victim through respiratory failure.

Toronto Zoo say the species of snake, which originally comes from Asia, is illegal in Toronto. Police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said it wasn't entirely clear what steps will be taken next as far as laying charges.

"There's a lot of uncertainty. It's a little bit of a challenge getting the full detail of what happened," said Ms. Douglas-Cook.

"As you can imagine, this is not a very common thing we deal with."

But Dr. Lentini, who responded to the incident on the way home from a Toronto FC game, says the zoo often gets called to assist in cases of venomous snake bites around once a year.

