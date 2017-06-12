Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A panda nibbles on bamboo at the Toronto Zoo on March 7, 2016. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Zoo will reopen Thursday after being closed by a month-long strike.

Unionized workers at Canada’s largest zoo ratified a new four-year collective agreement on Sunday.

The Toronto Zoo Board of Management announced Monday that it too had ratified the accord.

Management staff have been caring for the zoo’s 5,000 animals during the contract dispute.

Staff are set to return to work Tuesday to prepare the zoo for opening to the public.

During the strike, more than 400 unionized employees had cited job security concerns as their main grievance.

The workers who walked off the job include zookeepers, maintenance staff, administration staff, ride operators, public relations staff and concession workers.

